Kazakh Human Rights Commissioner Inspects Temporary Detention Center for Foreign Nationals in Russia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev visited the Moscow Center for Temporary Detention of Foreign Nationals and met with its director Alexey Lagoda as part of his visit to Russia, reported the commissioner’s press service on Oct. 17.

Foreign citizens and stateless persons awaiting decisions on expulsion and deportation are detained at the center.

According to Lagoda, 260 Kazakh citizens returned home from the center in 2022, with an additional 199 this year. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s consular offices in Russia provided legal assistance to them.

During his visit, Lastayev met with seven Kazakh nationals at the center who were waiting to be sent home. He reviewed the conditions of their detention, ensuring adherence to standards related to food, medical care, material support and sanitation.

The meeting was organized under a memorandum of bilateral cooperation between the human rights commissioners of both countries.