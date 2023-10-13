Kazakh Foreign Minister Takes Part at CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Bishkek

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part at an Oct. 12 meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Bishkek, reported the ministry’s press service.

The meeting participants addressed urgent topics on the regional and international agenda, and prospects for interaction between CIS member states.

The sides approved a number of documents including the agreement on establishment of an international center for assessing the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing, the agreement on establishment of the CIS coordination council in forensic expert activity and the 2024-2028 interstate program of joint measures to combat crime, according to Kazinform. The documents will be presented to the heads of state for consideration during the CIS Summit on Oct. 13 in Bishkek.

The foreign ministers also approved the agreement to establish the International Russian Language Organization.

The next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council will be held in Minsk on April 12 in 2024.