Kazakh Cinema Makes Its Grand Debut on HBO

ASTANA – The Kazakh comedy “Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It” by the Art Dealers Film Production studio is set to premiere on the American pay television network HBO. This is the first Kazakh-made film to air on American premium television, the film studio announced on their Instagram page on Oct. 18.

The movie was initially released in March 2020 and has since gained popularity among the Kazakh audience. The studio hopes that the film will also captivate viewers from around the world.

The film starts with trite quarrels of a young married couple expecting their firstborn. As the tension escalates daily, Dastan, frustrated with the constant pressure from his wife, decides to escape for at least a day to his friends: a wannabe entrepreneur and a local police officer.

Planning to have a simple fishing trip, the trio faces a cascade of unforeseen and mystifying events unfolding with guns and edged weapons peppered with garbage humor.

HBO, which stands for Home Box Office, is a renowned American cable and streaming television network known for its exceptional original programming. With a rich history of producing critically acclaimed series such as “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” and “Succession,” HBO has consistently delivered high-quality content to its subscribers. Its diverse offerings, from dramatic series to documentaries and blockbuster movies, have made it a household name in the entertainment world.