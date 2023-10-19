Kazakh, Chinese Companies to Implement Joint Gas Projects

ASTANA – Kazakh and Chinese large national companies signed agreements to implement and develop joint gas projects during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to China.

KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company and China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) agreed to construct a gas turbine power plant (GTPP) at the Atyrau oil refinery, reported the company’s press service on Oct. 18.

During a working visit to China, KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with Zhiyuan Lu, director for the ASEAN Region of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC).

“KazMunayGas and CNCEC have generally reached a mutual understanding on the implementation of the gas turbine power plant project, including the stages of design, construction and financing of the facility. It is very important that excess electricity is planned to be directed to the needs of Atyrau Region’s population,” said KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

The facility is supposed to ensure the reliability of external power supply for the new part of the Atyrau refinery, minimize equipment outages and reduce the risks of forced discharges to flares during emergency situations. The power of the gas turbine power plant will reach 154 megawatt hours.

QazaqGaz national gas company and Geo-Jade Petroleum Corporation signed an agreement on Oct. 17, which will become the basis for the joint development of the Pridorozhnoye gas field in the Suzak district of Turkistan Region. Design work is expected to begin in 2024.

“One of the main tasks for QazaqGaz is to increase the gas resource base. We are taking all possible measures to strengthen the country’s energy security. Therefore, QazaqGaz, together with the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, is carrying out large-scale reforms in the gas industry to ensure the investment attractiveness of the industry and attract investors to the development of gas fields,” said QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan delivered nuclear fuel assemblies to a nuclear power plant in Yangtze, China, reported the Samruk Kazyna’s press service on Oct. 16.

“Kazakhstan and China are already implementing high-tech production. I would like to especially note the personal contribution of the management of Kazatomprom, Ulba Metallurgical Plant and Ulba-TVS, thanks to which we managed to fulfill production plans and tasks,” Samruk Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov said.