Kazakh Chess Prodigy Bibisara Assaubayeva Triumphs Over World Champion at Grand Swiss 2023

ASTANA — Kazakh chess prodigy Bibisara Assaubayeva emerged victorious against the esteemed Chinese player Tan Zhongyi at the Grand Swiss 2023 tournament on Oct. 31, reported Sports.kz.

This formidable win propelled Assaubayeva to claim an impressive 4.5 out of 5 points, securing her place at the forefront of the competition. Notably, Tan Zhongyi holds the distinguished title of the 16th world champion among women.

Reflecting on her remarkable performance, Assaubayeva said she does not focus on the rankings. “I just play my game, how I know how to play,” she said.

“But today was a crazy game. After a few of her moves, I thought I was in a bad position, but I did not understand how. So I just kept playing: ‘Okay, if you walk like this, then show me what happens next.’ Then it turned out I was in a normal position – crazy, but normal. Then there was little time left on the clock, and I just tried to look for the best moves,” Assaubayeva said.