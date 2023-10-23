Kazakh Athletes Win Four Medals as Asian Para Games Kicks Off in Hangzhou

ASTANA – The fourth Asian Para Games kicked off in Hangzhou on Oct. 22 with 131 Kazakh athletes participating in 14 sports, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The opening ceremony took place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, commonly known as Big Lotus.

The national team’s athletes will compete in athletics, powerlifting, shooting, taekwondo, table tennis, swimming, judo, canoeing, rowing, archery, cycling, volleyball, boccia and chess.

Nearly 4,000 athletes from 43 Asian countries participate in the competition, which will last until Oct. 28.

On Oct. 23, Kazakhstan’s Zhanyl Baltabayeva won the bronze medal in the women’s canoeing competition.

Among men, Bibarys Spatay won the silver medal, and Maxim Bogatyrev won the bronze medal in canoeing.

Tursynai Kabyl won the silver medal in the 41-kilogram weight category in powerlifting.