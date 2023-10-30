KazAID, UNICEF Bolster Partnership in Children’s Rights

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 23 to expand the partnership in child rights, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The memorandum reaffirms support to the initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The document outlines that both parties will bond with Central Asian countries for development assistance to reach these objectives by 2030.

KazAID and UNICEF are committed to providing quality inclusive education and digital learning, reducing child poverty, responding to climate change, and upholding children’s rights.

This collaboration is expected to facilitate substantial progress in the best interests of children and youth.

According to KazAID Chairman Arken Arystanov, the agency is keen to deliver projects and programs for children and youth development, as well as education improvement and strengthening of their health.