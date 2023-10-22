Katon-Karagai Enters Green Destinations Top 100 Stories List 2023

ASTANA – The Green Destinations Top 100 Stories list included the Katon-Karagai State National Natural Park this year, the first location from Kazakhstan to enter the tally, according to the ninth edition published on Oct. 9.

The annual competition organized by Green Destinations saw 165 registrations, with 128 stories submitted this year. The edition has generated a collection of Good Practice Stories from resilient destinations globally, evaluating primarily sustainability performance criteria.

The selection process also included the quality, transferability, level of innovation in the stories, and presence of all sustainability pillars.

Katon-Karagai covers an area of 643,477 hectares, with ten tourist routes and four paths totaling over 680 kilometers. In 2022, over 7,000 people visited the national park.

Alongside other destinations on the list, Katon-Karagai was acknowledged and recognized for the solutions it has implemented in response to sustainable tourism challenges and problems.