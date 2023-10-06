Exciting Weekend Ahead: Astana’s Event Lineup Promises Fun for All

ASTANA — This weekend promises to offer an exciting lineup of events in Astana, with a delightful mix of art, dance, music and cultural exploration. The city is buzzing with activities catering to various tastes.

The Universe of Amandos Akanayev art exhibition on Oct. 6-19

Kicking off the weekend, art enthusiasts have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the art exhibition of Amandos Akanayev, dedicated to 75 years of the artist. Akanayev is the President of the Art Academy, laureate of the state prize in literature and art and a member of the International Association of Critics and Art Historians (AICA) at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ҚР Ұлттық музейі | National Museum of Kazakhstan (@nationalmuseumkz)

The exhibition, hosted from Oct. 6 to Oct. 19, is a visual feast that explores the artist’s unique perspective and showcases the vivid nomadic culture of the Kazakh people. The exhibition will feature around 60 works by the artist, many of which have been created in recent years and have not yet been showcased publicly.

Venue: The National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Garage Fest on Oct. 7-8

The autumn fair, Garage Fest, invites you to explore a variety of items such as candles, clothing, decor pieces, sweets, and more. Spend your weekend indulging in pleasant shopping, supporting local businesses and enjoying a lineup of DJs. Additionally, a charitable lottery will be held to raise funds for animal shelters.

Venue: Keruen Shopping Mall (third floor); 9, Dostyk Street.

Saltanat dance ensemble show on Oct. 8

On Oct. 8, the city will reverberate with the enchanting rhythms of the Saltanat dance ensemble. This dynamic dance performance promises to be a celebration of cultural richness and artistic expression. The ensemble will showcase the beauty and grace of traditional dance forms. Get ready to be mesmerized by the artistry and precision of the Saltanat dance ensemble.

Venue: State Academic Philharmonic named after Erkegali Rakhmadiyev; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Zerenda half marathon on Oct. 7

Zerenda half marathon registration is now open. The route is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aqburabaytrail

Venue: Zerenda village, Akmola Region. Register here.

Premiere of the “Ot Kyz” two-act ballet Oct 6-7

For those seeking a deeper connection with the local culture, the opening of the theater season of Astana Ballet is a must-attend. By tradition, the season begins splendidly with the premiere of “Ot Kyz” two-act ballet.

“Ot Kyz” is a mythological tale where Mergen, a determined bowman, aims to prove his bravery by shooting an arrow at the Sun. This act brings darkness and cold to the world, affecting all living things. Presented in two acts, this fairy tale narration is enriched with vibrant sets and costumes inspired by Turkic mythology. Both young and mature audiences will be captivated by its enchanting atmosphere.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available on astanaballet.com