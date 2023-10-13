Digital Bridge Awards 2023 Honor Winners in Seven Nominations

ASTANA – Seven best IT ventures honored as winners of the Digital Bridge Awards 2023 for achievements in the development of information and communication technologies at the Digital Bridge forum on Oct. 12 in Astana, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov presented awards to the winners and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Alexei Aksenov, director of EPAM Kazakhstan software development company and complex digital platforms, won the prize in the Export Excellence nomination.

Assem Tazhiyeva, the founder of the Ozim Platform mobile application with useful information for parents of children, including those with special needs, was awarded the Tech for Good nomination.

Danabek Kaliazhdarov, head of Alem School, came first as the Tech Educational Leader.

Tagay Tazabekov, director of Limon.KG, the first youth online publication in the Kyrgyz Republic, became the winner in the Tech Media of the Year category.

Dmitry Botanov, CEO of the Kolesa Group IT company in sales of services, real estate and cars, won the Digital Bridge Awards in the Employer of Choice nomination.

Adil Nurgozhin, managing partner of the Big Sky Capital venture fund, was awarded the VC (venture capitalist) of the Year nomination.

The AI Startup of the Year award went to Azizjon Azimi, founder of the Zypl.ai center, where young residents of Tajikistan can take specialized courses in IT and AI to work in financial and telecommunications companies.