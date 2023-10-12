Digital Bridge 2023 Kicks Off in Astana

ASTANA – Central Asia’s largest IT forum Digital Bridge kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Oct. 12, reported the forum’s press office.

The two-day forum under the main theme Artificial and Human Intelligence: The Right Balance starts with a plenary session with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and one-to-one meetings with him.

This year’s Digital Bridge will also include such large-scale events as filming of the “Meet the Drapers” startups reality show, Digital Bridge Awards, Astana Hub Battle, Startup Alley, Google for Startups’ events, over 30 panel sessions with international speakers, signing agreements, job fair and several exhibitions of corporations, robotics, voluntary controlled and IT schools, and regional IT hubs.

Organized by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the Astana Akimat (administration) and Astana Hub international technopark of IT startups, the forum will run until Oct. 13.