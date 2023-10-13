Development of Kazakh Language Remains Priority Task For State Policy 

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to increase the share of content and digital products in the state language in education, technology and media during an Oct. 12 meeting with Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, the head of Qazaq Tili (Kazakh language) international association and member of National Kurultai (National Congress), reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev said the development of the Kazakh language will always be among the priorities of state policy, focusing on the practical work aimed at popularizing the Kazakh language.

The President noted the importance of creating children’s animated movies, expanding the production of films and scientific literature, and opening educational channels on social networks. It is necessary to translate global digital platforms into the Kazakh language and modernize domestic information systems that teach the language, he said.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of measures to improve reading and writing literacy to preserve the purity of the language among various social groups, including youth.

The President instructed Kenzhekhanuly to transform the Kazakh language into the language of science and technology.

Kenzhekhanuly spoke about the projects and plans implemented by the association.

“Our organization now unites 135 offices throughout the country. One of the priorities is the use of technology to accelerate language development. These are the localization of international platforms and support for local startups and developers who are creating technological solutions that facilitate the development of the language,” said Kenzhekhanuly.