From Runway to Opera: Astana Presents Diverse Weekend Entertainment

ASTANA — The vibrant capital of Kazakhstan is gearing up to host an array of events this weekend. From dazzling fashion shows to exhilarating music events and mesmerizing performances, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into fashion, a music aficionado, or just keen to immerse yourself in the cultural vibe, Astana promises a fulfilling experience. Dive in to find out the can’t-miss events scheduled for this weekend.

Runway Show Kazakhstan on Oct. 21

Fashion aficionados will not want to miss the highly anticipated Runway Show Kazakhstan. Taking a dip into the atmosphere of the fashion industry, this event promises to showcase the latest trends and designs from local and international designers. Runway Show Kazakhstan was founded in 2017. It brings together models and designers from all over Kazakhstan.

To secure your spot, visit the official event page on ticketon.kz.

Venue: Kazmedia Center; 4, Konayev Street.

Music Party Quiz on Oct. 21

For a night of music, fun, and friendly competition, the Music Party Quiz is the ideal event. Participants can test their music knowledge while enjoying a lively atmosphere. Join fellow music enthusiasts, make memories, and get a chance to win some exciting prizes.

Venue: Draft grill-bar; 27, Tashenov Street. Tickets are available here.

“La Scala Di Seta” opera on Oct. 20-21

Enjoy the beauty of classical music and theatrical performances by attending the “La Scala Di Seta” opera.This esteemed event showcases the grace of opera, featuring entrancing performances by gifted artists at the Astana Opera House.

Set in the 18th century, the drama revolves around Giulia, who has clandestinely wed her love, Dorvil. Every night, she discreetly lowers a silken ladder from her window to allow her lawful husband to visit her. Unbeknownst to her guardian, the elderly Dormont, the two are married. Dormont, meanwhile, attempts to arrange Giulia’s marriage to Blansac. A series of misunderstandings and mix-ups ensue, all leading to a joyous resolution in the end.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev St.

Tango Show Night on Oct. 21

Get ready to be swept off your feet at the Tango Show Night on Oct. 21. Experience the passion and grace of one of the most captivating dance forms in an evening filled with mesmerizing performances. The evening will gather tango fans from Astana, Almaty, Pavlodar, and Aktau, as well as guests from Georgia, Uzbekistan, Italy, France and Türkiye.

Head to ticketon.kz to secure your tickets and prepare for an unforgettable night of music and dance.

Venue: Windham Garden Hotel, Garden Hall; 25, Khuseyn Ben Talal.

Two Coast City sightseeing tour in Astana on Oct. 22

Embark on a journey through the city’s rich history. Witness distinctive monuments, stroll through parks and squares, and explore the most expansive museum in Central Asia, gaining a fresh perspective on the capital.

For just $16.7, your ticket encompasses a knowledgeable guide, transportation, a curated excursion itinerary, and admission to the museum. The adventure commences at the Astana Circus.

For more information and tickets, contact +77051900345 via WhatsApp.