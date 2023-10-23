Almaty, Astana Residents to Enjoy Theater Premieres, Festive Concerts, Sports Events to Mark Republic Day

ASTANA – This year, the Kazakh capital will hold more than 200 cultural, educational, sports, and social events to celebrate the Republic Day on Oct. 25, reported the Kazinform.

The program includes festive concerts, car rallies, exhibitions, excursions for children to iconic sites, round tables, tournaments on national sports, and many other events.

On Oct. 23, the 123rd theater season was opened in the renovated historical building of the Gorky Russian Drama Theater. The theater troupe will present several premieres, including “Aliya,” devoted to Hero of the Soviet Union and Kazakh sniper Aliya Moldagulova, by Kanat Zhunussov and Igor Sedin, “The Cherry Orchard” by Anton Chekhov and “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand.

On Oct. 24, the State Academic Philharmonic, named after Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev and the Naz State Dance Theater, will present a concert program.

The Ulytau ethno-rock band will perform on the same day at the Barys Arena Ice Palace.

On Oct. 25, the Otan Kymbat (Beloved Motherland) concert will play at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. Tickets are available on the Ticketon website.

The Asian Boxing Championship among youth and juniors will be held from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6.

Almaty residents can enjoy concerts, exhibitions, round tables, agricultural fairs, flash mobs, sports festivals, and tournaments to celebrate the festive date.

On Oct. 25, Medeu ice skating rink will host a solemn ceremony of raising the national flag and a mass performance of the anthem, attended by the city’s youth, public figures, deputies of the Almaty Maslikhat (local representative body), and representatives of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

On the same day, the Kok-Tobe Park will hold a festive concert, as the Kazakh State Circus will host the performance of the famous artist and magician Karim Muturganov. Visitors will enjoy a show program with the participation of acrobats, trapeze artists, jugglers, tightrope walkers, illusionists, and clowns.

At 8 p.m., Almaty residents will enjoy spectacular fireworks at the Astana Square.

Ahead of Republic Day, Kazakh kobyz player Lyayla Tazhibayeva performed Ykylas Dukenuly’s “Zhez kiik” (Copper Deer) while jumping with a parachute on Oct. 15 in Almaty.

Timofey Merkulov, reserve colonel and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Aviation Sports Federation supported Tazhibayeva in implementing this initiative.

Meanwhile, Astana residents participate in the challenge, decorating their windows and balconies with national flags to celebrate Republic Day.

Young volunteers were among the first to launch a campaign to popularize the Kazakh state symbol. According to volunteers, the event is held annually to evoke good emotions among residents of decorated houses and passers-by walking along the capital’s streets.

“It is very inspiring. This site unobtrusively distracts people from the bustle of everyday life and reminds them that we are all at home,” said Astana resident Tamara Suvorina.