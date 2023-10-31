Air Astana Resumes Seasonal Routes, Increases Flights to International Destinations

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national carrier, Air Astana, has resumed seasonal routes and increased flights to popular international destinations from Almaty and Astana starting on Oct. 29, reported the company’s press service.

During the winter period, the air carrier will operate five flights per week on the Almaty-Maldives route, as well as four charter flights per week on the Almaty-Sri Lanka route.

Flights from Almaty to Bangkok are increasing from three to seven per week, and flights from Almaty to Phuket from four to 11 per week. Air Astana has increased Almaty-Dubai flights from seven to 12 per week, and Astana-Dubai flights from six to ten per week. National carrier will operate 11 flights on the Almaty-Delhi route, and three flights per week on the Almaty-Jeddah route. The airline plans to operate one charter flight per week to Doha, Qatar from Almaty and Astana.

According to Air Astana, Kazakh nationals will not need a visa to travel to Thailand from autumn until February. From Nov. 10, the visa-free regime extends to China as well.