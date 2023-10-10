Air Astana Flight to Evacuate Kazakh Nationals From Israel

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 10 October 2023

ASTANA – Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s national carrier, has sent a special flight from Almaty to Tel Aviv at 8 a.m. local time on Oct. 10 to bring Kazakh nationals back home safely amid the aggravation of the situation in Israel.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

The return flight with Kazakh citizens on board will arrive in Almaty at approximately 11:45 p.m. local time today.

According to Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, at least 118 Kazakh citizens have conveyed their intent to return to Kazakhstan. 

As of today, the death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides, according to the Associated Press.


