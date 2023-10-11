Accreditation Open for International Conference on Primary Health Care 

ASTANA – Accreditation is now open for international and local media to cover the international conference dedicated to the 45th anniversary of Alma-Ata and the fifth anniversary of the Astana declarations on primary health care, reported the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service. The event will take place on Oct. 22-23, and the accreditation is open until Oct. 17.

The World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the government of Kazakhstan, is co-hosting the event.

The conference aims to evaluate progress made in implementing the commitments set forth in the Declaration of Astana on primary healthcare since 2018. This includes understanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and showcasing tangible results. The focus is anticipated to shift from conceptual discussion to actionable measures. This will involve recognizing successful implementation factors based on individual country experiences. Additionally, it will help in pinpointing policies and practices that will future-proof primary healthcare transformation. The ultimate goals are moving towards universal health coverage, ensuring greater resilience against emergencies, and promoting enhanced health and well-being, as per WHO’s guidelines.

The meeting will bring together 80 official delegations from WHO member states, including healthcare ministers, representatives of international organizations, young scientists, and medical professionals.