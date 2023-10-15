73-Year-Old Kazakh Adventurer Embarks on Foot Journey from Kazakhstan to Türkiye

ASTANA — A 73-year-old Kazakh traveler Sarsenbay Kotyrashov is a testament to the indomitable spirit of human adventure, as he has embarked on an extraordinary journey worldwide, covering a remarkable distance on foot and traversing the territories of three countries, reports Kazinform.

In 2022, Kotyrashev gained national recognition after he walked 8,000 kilometers across Kazakhstan in a mere 181 days.

The traveler commenced his ambitious global journey on Aug. 2 in Atyrau, aiming to walk to Russia and Georgia before reaching sunny Türkiye.

Kotyrashev, driven by a lifelong desire to explore diverse cultures globally and promote his homeland, divided his hikes into three stages. The initial stage involved a trip around Kazakhstan, while the second phase encompassed three countries – Russia, Georgia, and Türkiye. He plans to complete this leg within 100 days, covering approximately 3,000 kilometers.

“Friendship of nations – stronger than the storm, brighter than the sun,” Kotyrashev wrote on his Instagram, during the visit to Georgia.

During his travels along the roads of Georgia, Kotyrashev captured the magnificent works of Georgian craftspeople on camera and urged people to support the local culture.

In just two months, Kotyrashev has reached Türkiye. Following his visit to the Turkish capital, he plans a journey to Istanbul, marking the conclusion of the second phase of his hike, before returning home.

“To be honest, I never thought I would end up in Türkiye,” said the traveler on his way to Ankara.

In the Turkish city of Samsun, Kazakh students warmly welcomed the aksakal, an elderly man in Kazakh. On the first day in Ankara, Kotyrashev was invited to a friendly meeting at the embassy of Kazakhstan.

The choice of Türkiye as the concluding destination is intentional. Kotyrashev dedicated a significant portion of his journey to fostering fraternal relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, commemorating the Day of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking countries celebrated on Oct. 3.

The third stage is scheduled for next year, during which Kotyrashev aims to visit nine countries and explore Europe. His journey proves that age is no barrier to embarking on extraordinary adventures. The entire journey is scheduled to conclude in August 2025.

Over the next two years, Kotyrashev plans to walk a diverse and ambitious route, taking him through Europe, the United States, China, Mongolia, and back to Kazakhstan.