UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on UN-SCO Cooperation 

ASTANA – The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution on Cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Sept. 1, spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov announced at a Sept. 4 press briefing.

The resolution was developed and submitted for consideration within Kazakhstan’s SCO chairmanship for 2023-2024.

The document noted the constructive role of the SCO in ensuring peace and sustainable development, promoting the advancement of regional cooperation, and strengthening good neighborly relations and mutual trust. The resolution highlighted the importance of strengthening the dialogue, cooperation, and coordination between the UN and the SCO member states.

During its SCO chairmanship, Kazakhstan intends to implement the resolution in the context of the declared 2024 as the SCO Year of Environment, focusing on the interaction between the SCO and the UN Environment Program through the organization of joint environmental programs and projects.