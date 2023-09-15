Riders Conquer 850-Kilometer Challenge in Great Steppe Race

By Aiman Nakispekova in Sports on 15 September 2023

ASTANA – The ninth leg of the Great Steppe Race marathon, featuring 12 teams covering a total distance of 850 kilometers, commenced on Sept. 14, reported the Turkistan Region’s akimat (administration) on Sept.14.

Photo credit: The Turkistan Region’s akimat.

Riders from Astana, the Mangystau Region, the Zhetysu Region, and the Kostanai Region aim to complete an extraordinary 1,300-kilometer journey, ultimately reaching Turkistan.

A team dubbed “Record” has been designated by the judges to represent these four regions, bringing the total number of participating teams to 13. The accomplishment of riders covering 1,300 kilometers on a single horse within a short time frame is unprecedented.

Photo credit: The Turkistan Region’s akimat

If the team achieves its goal, there are plans to invite representatives from the Guinness World Records for official recognition.

Five stages, totaling 450 kilometers, still lie ahead for the competitors.


