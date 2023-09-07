Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund Allocates $315 Million to Support Nation’s Social Welfare 

ASTANA – The Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund (to the people of Kazakhstan) has allocated over 146.5 billion tenge ($315.2 million) to finance more than 40 charitable programs and projects. These initiatives target key issues in healthcare, education, social support, culture, and sports, said the fund’s Chair, Bolat Zhamishev, during the meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sept. 6, as reported by the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev established the Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund following the January 2022 events to provide social relief to the most vulnerable people. “We expect significant regular contributions to the foundation from large businesses. Thanks to the First President, a group of very profitable companies and people emerged in the country, who are rich even by international standards, and I believe that the time has come to pay tribute to the people of Kazakhstan and help them on a systematic and regular basis,” he stated then.

The fund also extends aid to citizens impacted by emergencies and is implementing its programs nationwide, with a special focus on rural communities and small towns.

Zhamishev highlighted that, since its inception in January 2022, the fund has successfully developed a sustainable model for national charitable activities, adhering to key public finance management principles: transparency, accountability, and legitimacy.

One of the fund’s most ambitious programs involves purchasing medications for patients with life-threatening and rare diseases. They have acquired 36 types of medicine, totaling 24.9 billion tenge ($53.5 million), benefiting 324 individuals, including 243 children. Among the acquired medicines is Zolgensma, the world’s most expensive drug, used for treating spinal muscular atrophy.

In education, the fund has helped establish a network of 80 pivotal schools and competence centers, particularly focusing on smaller, rural schools. It also provides scholarships and grants to students from low-income families and rural areas, benefitting over 2,200 students to date.

To address the scarcity and limited access to sports facilities in remote areas, the fund has opened 24 sports halls for rural youth, with plans to open 76 more in the near future.

In addition, the fund is in the process of developing rehabilitation centers for children with special needs. Currently, four early intervention centers and four centers for children with autism and other mental disorders are operational, and 13 more are set to open soon.

Zhamishev revealed that the fund initiated its second National Charity Conference, called the Fund for Regions, on August 15. The event aims to conduct roundtable discussions across the nation, focusing on projects and initiatives tailored to the specific needs and conditions of each region. The proposals developed during these discussions are slated for implementation by the fund in 2024.