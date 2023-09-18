Publishing House Makes World Bestsellers Accessible in Kazakh Language

ASTANA – Steppe & World Publishing, a house known for its adaptive translation of the Harry Potter saga into the Kazakh language, presented their works at Comic Con Astana, which took place on Sept. 15-17, according to the festival’s press office.

Besides translating books, the publishing house supports an association of fans of the Harry Potter saga, also called Potterheads, aiming to form interest clubs within the Kazakh-speaking community, as Steppe & World Publishing Founder and Director Raisa Sairan Kadyr stated.

“It is crucial for us to bridge the gap that existed when books were unavailable in Kazakh,” she said.

With a mission to promote the Kazakh language by translating world bestsellers, to date, the publishing house has adapted approximately 100 books and comics, including “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and “Dog Man.”

Comic Con Astana, an international festival celebrating comics, cinema, video games, anime, and contemporary popular culture, made a splash in the Kazakh capital, with the headliners like Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker gracing the event.

