President Tokayev to Participate in C5+1 Summit This Week

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the C5+1 Summit of five Central Asian presidents and US President Joe Biden during his working visit to New York this week, as reported by the Akorda press service on Sept. 17.

According to Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor to the U.S. President, this will be the first-ever C5+1 summit of the U.S. leader with the presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

“The C5+1 actually began in 2015. It has been strengthened in the years since. And now we will see it come together at the leaders level for the first time,” he said.

This time, the C5+1 presidential summit will discuss a diverse range of topics including regional security, trade and connectivity, climate change, and ongoing reforms aimed at improving governance and the rule of law.

Tokayev will deliver his remark at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is taking place from Sept. 18 to 26.

He is also expected to meet with leaders of several countries, heads of international organizations and transnational companies.