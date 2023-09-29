President Tokayev Holds Meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held tête-à-tête talks with Germany’s Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his official visit to Germany on Sept. 28, reported the Akorda press service.

The parties acknowledged the dynamic growth of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensively strengthen Kazakh-German relations.

Outlining the main areas of cooperation, they agreed to intensify interaction in trade, economics, investment, transport and logistics, and green energy, and other sectors.

President Tokayev and Chancellor Scholz exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including the agenda for an upcoming summit of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.