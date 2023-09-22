News Digest: Foreign Media on United States-Central Asia Cooperation, Kazakh-Iranian Ties and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has compiled a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media. This week’s foreign media digest includes coverage of the United States-Central Asia cooperation prospects, Kazakh-Iranian ties, and other topics.

Biden meets five Central Asia leaders on UN sidelines

President Joe Biden is turning Washington’s gaze to Central Asia – a region the West has long been accused of overlooking – in an effort to strengthen ties with the landlocked region bordered by Russia and China, reported the Voice of America on Sept. 19.

Biden described this meeting of the C5+1 diplomatic platform – held for the first time at this level – as “a historic moment, building on years of close cooperation.”

“Today, we are taking our cooperation to new heights,” Biden said, noting that efforts would include strengthened counterterrorism cooperation and increased U.S. security funding in the region, new business connections with the U.S. private sector, and “the potential for a new critical minerals dialogue.”

Religious leaders can help bring about world peace – opinion

The Jerusalem Post published an opinion article by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sept. 14.

To build a new system of international security, the world requires a new global movement for peace. I believe the role of religious leaders will be indispensable here, Tokayev writes in the article.

“It is not a secret that the world is witnessing rising international tensions and erosion of the global order that has been in place since the establishment of the United Nations. Divisive blocs, which have not been seen since the Cold War, are making a swift return. As a result, our planet is facing severe threats, including a new global arms race, the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, and the proliferation of wars in all formats, including hot, hybrid, cyber, and trade,” the article notes.

Navigating Kazakhstan’s new economic landscape for foreign investment

Modern Diplomacy published an article on Sept. 11 about Kazakhstan’s plans focused on economic reforms and the new economic course unveiled in Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent state-of-the-nation address.

“These reforms have vast implications for foreign investment and Kazakhstan’s economic relations with other countries. Among the key points were industrialization, diversification, a move toward green energy, simplification of tax codes, and a focus on transparency and fairness in governance. Collectively, these reform measures signal a proactive approach by Kazakhstan to attract foreign investment and enhance economic ties globally,” the article notes.

The United States must deepen engagement with Central Asia

Central Asia will become a key node in a rapidly developing Eurasian network, linking countries, peoples, and industries across continents, an expert article in the National Interest suggested on Sept. 19.

“As the global landscape adjusts to an emerging multipolar world, the United States must expand its diplomatic outreach beyond traditional Transatlantic alliances. This is particularly salient given the impending expansion of BRICS to include new member countries from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. In this context, Central Asia – comprising Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – is a region long neglected in U.S. foreign policy calculations,” the article reads.

Trade turnover between Kazakh region and Iran increases

The foreign trade turnover of the Mangystau Region of Kazakhstan with Iran reached $32.2 million from January through July, which represents an increase compared to the same period last year ($29 million), Trend reported on Sept. 22.

This was stated at the meeting between Nurlan Nogayev, the akim (Governor) of Mangystau Region and Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar.

“Exports (such as iron pipes, ferrous iron scrap, and barley) reached $2.2 million, and imports (fruits, vegetables, cement, paving slabs and other goods) totaled nearly $30 million. The parties also discussed important aspects of cooperation between the Mangystau Region and Iran, including tourism, transport between the two countries, and the possible expansion of relations between the region and the Iranian provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan and Gulistan,” the article reads.