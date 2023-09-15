News Digest: Foreign Media on Middle Corridor, Kazakh-Chinese Ties and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has compiled a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media. This week’s foreign media digest includes coverage of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazakh-Chinese cooperation and other topics.

Route to Kazakhstan – connecting Central Asia and Europe through the Middle Corridor

Maersk, a Dutch integrated transport and logistics company, released an article exploring the opportunities of the Middle Corridor on Sept. 13.

Trade lanes between Asia and Europe have faced their fair share of disruptions over the past couple of years – from Covid-related port closures and congestions to sanctions imposed against Russia in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In light of these challenges, businesses across the continent are looking for alternative routes and means of transporting cargo in a way that will not only ensure product availability on virtual and physical store shelves with the utmost reliability, but also in the most sustainable way possible as businesses’ focus on their emissions footprint continues to increase, the article reads.

“The so-called Middle Corridor through Central Asia provides a gateway for landlocked countries, and an important alternative route for Europe and China,” said Central Asia and Caucasus Business Development Manager at Maersk Irakli Danelia.

Media workshop in Kazakhstan for journalists from Central Asia

The World Health Organization (WHO) will organize a media information session on reporting on health for journalists in Сentral Asia on Sept. 14-15, reported the WHO press service.

WHO, together with the Kazakh Ministry of Health and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has developed an informative and timely workshop for journalists from central Asian countries, ahead of two important events taking place in Kazakhstan later in October. These are the primary health care policy and practice: implementing for better results, which will take place on Oct. 23, and the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, to be held on Oct. 24-26.

Kazakhstan: a warm welcome in Central Asia

China’s CGTN channel released the documentary series devoted to the world’s largest landlocked country – Kazakhstan on Sept. 14.

The Call of the Silk Road project marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Some 80% of all Chinese exports to Europe transit via Kazakhstan

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) volumes have doubled in 12 months, reported the Silk Road Briefing on Sept. 14 citing Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

“In the context of the current geopolitical situation, creation of new transport and logistics routes to diversify and ensure reliable mutual chains of supply and production gains key strategic importance. As of today, over 80% of the goods made in China and Central Asia are transported through Kazakhstan. Given this background, the TITR plays an increasingly important role on the continental trade map,” the article reads.

He pointed out the positive dynamics in the volumes of cargo on the route. Last year, the shipment of goods doubled to around 1.7 million tons; the flow of goods rose 64% in five months of this year.

“This year, we are interested in bringing the flow of goods along the route to 10 million tons in the mid-term. In its turn, Kazakhstan is ready to provide port facilities to meet the growing needs of German and European partners,” he is quoted in the article.

China International Import Expo holds business forum in Kazakhstan

A business forum on China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Kazakhstan on Sept. 7, reported Cision.

Yu Xiantao, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan, attended the forum and expressed his willingness to encourage Kazakhstan companies to participate in the CIIE and showcase their high-quality products, according to the article.

Yu added that he is looking forward to seeing more Kazakhstan companies and agencies join the sixth CIIE, which will take place on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai.