News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-US Ties, President Tokayev’s Visit to Germany, Middle Corridor and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakh-U.S. cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Germany, development of the Middle Corridor, and more.

Dialogue is the only way

DAZ Deutsche Allgemeine Zeitung released an article on Sept. 20 about the C5+1 summit of five Central Asian leaders and United States President Joe Biden, which took place on Sept. 19

“The world’s states have been meeting in New York for the 78th time at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. Climate protection, sustainability, Ukraine and multilateral cooperation are the major topics that will be discussed in the general debate and numerous accompanying events. Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are in favor of reforming the UN Security Council,” the article reads.

Like Scholz, Tokayev also addressed the current conflicts in the world. The leaders present at the UN General Assembly are responsible for the fate and future of humanity, said Tokayev.

“Dialogue is the only way to create an environment that enables agreement on new principles and norms. Despite all efforts, conflicts continue in many regions of the world. We call on all parties to seek a diplomatic resolution of conflicts based on the UN Charter and generally accepted norms of international law,” he said.

Incorporating middle powers would pave the way for progress

The Jerusalem Post published an opinion article, which notes that calls for reform were notably amplified during this year’s UN General Assembly, where President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, among others, pressed for a more inclusive and representative Security Council.

“Kazakhstan offers a case study for why middle powers should be included in a reformed Security Council. As a key player in Central Asia, positioned between China and Russia, it brings a unique perspective to the international stage,” the author of the article notes.

Vietnamese National Assembly Vice Chairman visits Kazakhstan

Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh paid a visit to Kazakhstan on Sep. 24-28, reported the Saigon Giai Phong, a Vietnamese newspaper, on Sept. 27.

NA Vice Chairman Dinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to relations with traditional friends, including Kazakhstan, and thanked Kazakhstan for supporting the state and people of Vietnam during the past struggle for independence and present national construction and defense. He affirmed that Vietnam is keen on further boosting relations with Kazakhstan in all fields for the benefit of both peoples.

Kazakhstan ready to increase oil supplies to Germany, President says

Kazakhstan is ready to increase oil supplies to Germany, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, reported Reuters on Sept. 28.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan has shipped 500,000 metric tons of crude to Germany’s Schwedt refinery via Russia’s Druzhba pipeline this year, sales that began after Berlin decided to stop buying Russian oil.

“At our German friends’ request, I have confirmed our country’s readiness to increase oil supplies and make them long-term,” Tokayev told a briefing.

Building Economic Bridges: Kazakhstan’s Thriving Connection With the US

The Geopolitics, an American media outlet, published an article by Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre.

“In the dynamic landscape of global economics, Kazakhstan stands as a beacon of growth and resilience, solidifying its role as a regional leader in attracting foreign investments. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), a hub of innovation and collaboration, has fostered strong ties with global partners, including the United States,” Bekturov notes in the article.

Kazakhstan, Germany to intensify cooperation in green energy

Trend released an article on Sept. 28 reporting on President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s talks with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a tete-a-tete format.

“During the negotiations, the parties noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and confirmed their mutual desire for further comprehensive strengthening of Kazakh-German relations,” the article reads.

The leaders of the two countries identified the main areas of cooperation, including agreeing to intensify interaction in trade, economics, investment, transport and logistics, green energy, and other areas.

The Middle Corridor: Central Asia’s rail independence vision

The Railway Technology published an article about the process of expanding the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) into the long-anticipated Middle Corridor between Europe and China.

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan announced in late June that they are seeking to unify rail tariffs and set up a joint logistics company.

“The Middle Corridor is a shorter and sanctions-free alternative to the Eurasian Northern Corridor, which runs through the Trans-Siberian Railway, Trans-Manchurian Railway, Trans-Mongolian Railway, and the Baikal Amur Mainline,” the article reads.

Weeks earlier in May, a joint venture was agreed between Kazakhstan Railways and Singapore-based PSA International to speed up the process that will see Central Asian and Kazakhstani railroads take a leading role in the logistics of Eurasian trade.