New Academic Year Kicks Off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated teachers and schoolchildren as a new academic year began for nearly 3.9 million children in Kazakhstan on Sept. 1.

Approximately 382,000 children start school for the first time. The highest number of first-graders are in Almaty, the Turkistan Region and the Almaty Region, with a notable enrollment of students in Kazakh-language classes in Shymkent, the Turkistan Region and the Almaty Regions.

Tokayev noted the young generation’s vital role in shaping the country’s future and underlined the government’s commitment to providing children with a high-quality education and nurturing environment.

“The role of teachers in child education is profound, echoing the words of Ahmet Baitursynuly, who stated, ‘A teacher is the soul of a school.’ Educators wield substantial influence in molding the character of every student. Therefore, the representatives of the education system will consistently receive comprehensive support,” said Tokayev in a statement published on his official Telegram channel.

Kazakhstan’s destiny rests with an educated generation, noted Tokayev, encouraging the youth to contribute to the nation’s prosperity through diligent work.

Kazakhstan plans to open 132,000 schools by the end of the year.