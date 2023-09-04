Mangystau Region Begins Construction of New Desalination Plant

ASTANA – Nurlan Nogayev, the akim (Governor) of Mangystau Region, and Magzum Mirzagaliyev, сhairman of KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil and gas company, initiated the construction of a new desalination plant, the press service of the Akimat (governor’s office) reported on Sept. 4. The project aims to address the growing demand for drinking water in the region.

The seawater desalination plant, located in the Tokymak area of the Karakiya district, will have a daily capacity of 50,000 cubic meters. Its construction aligns with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directives to tackle water supply challenges in the region.

Upon completion, the plant is expected to fully meet the drinking water needs of Zhanaozen city. Currently, the city receives its drinking water from the Kigach River via the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water conduit, which is the only centralized water source for settlements in both the Atyrau and Mangystau Regions. These areas are experiencing increasing water demands due to population growth and the emergence of new businesses.

Developed by KMG’s subsidiary, Ozenmunaygas, the project is projected to have a far-reaching impact on the area’s tourism, entrepreneurship, and agriculture. “The project will generate a multiplier effect, boosting various sectors in the region,” said Nogayev.

The construction phase will employ more than 240 people, and once operational, the plant will offer jobs to over 100 people.

The construction is slated for completion by the end of 2024, and the plant is expected to reach its full design capacity by spring 2025.

Mirzagaliyev highlighted the strategic importance of the project for the social well-being of the region, noting that it fulfills a presidential directive to efficiently and promptly resolve water supply issues.