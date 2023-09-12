Kitap Fest Almaty Promotes Open-Mindness, Celebrates National Literature

ASTANA – Almaty hosted the annual Kitap Fest Almaty book festival on Sept. 9, offering a platform for individuals who cherish creativity and talent, reported the festival’s press service.

This year’s festival edition was dedicated to City Day and revolved around the theme of “National Literature. National Language. National Traditions.”

The festival featured a book-illustrated exhibition, meetings with Kazakh writers and influential figures, a showcase of miniature books, a photo collage featuring archival images of writers and poets, entertainment programs catering to children, contests, quizzes, and a marketplace spotlighting Kazakhstan’s most prominent publishers and bookstores.

According to Mayra Alzhanova, the festival’s chief coordinator, the primary objectives of Kitap Fest are to nurture a culture of reading, underscore the societal significance of books, and foster reading habits among the population.

“We are diligently working to engage people in reading, elevate the value of books, culture, and education, and promote Kazakh writers and their literary works,” she said.

The festival saw participation from over 50 bookstores and publishers, who introduced 28 new titles.

Renowned Kazakh political and public figure Dosym Satpayev, in collaboration with Pavel Koktyshev and Alim Khamitov, unveiled their latest work, “How to Tame a Unicorn.”

Satpayev highlighted that Kitap Fest has become an authoritative and influential platform for creative minds and book enthusiasts over the past decade.

“Kazakhstan requires a young, educated generation of readers. Consequently, hosting such events nurtures a culture of reading. After all, individuals who immerse themselves in books refine their intellect, broaden their horizons, enhance their logical thinking, and bolster their memory. The festival represents a monumental effort that has become an integral part of countless people’s lives,” he said.

Visitors to the festival had the unique opportunity to swap books they brought, purchase their favorite titles at discounted prices, or even acquire books for free.

The book festival also introduced a Book Labyrinth, where visitors received 5,000 free books.

The festival hosted the Auylga Kitap (Books to Villages) initiative, allowing anyone interested to donate books to rural libraries in Kazakhstan. This year’s festival collected approximately 3,000 books.