Kazatomprom Signs Memorandums on Digitization With Two Tech Giants

ASTANA – Kazatomprom National Atomic Company has signed memorandums of understanding and cooperation with Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia and Honeywell, the company’s press service reported on Sept. 19.

The memorandums were signed by Kazatomprom’s Chief Procurement and General Affairs Officer Mukhit Magazhanov with Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia Chair Minka Chu and President of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan Board at Honeywell Artur Nigmatyanov.

The parties plan to put in place projects related to digitalization and automated control systems for technological business processes in the uranium mining industry, with a focus on Big Data, intelligent management, cloud technologies, and process automation.

Utilizing innovative digital solutions is expected to bolster the nuclear holding’s competitiveness, enhance labor productivity, and ensure the safety of its personnel.