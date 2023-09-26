Kazakhstan’s Non-Oil Trade Turnover Totals $46.7 Billion in January-July

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover of non-oil goods increased by 21.7% to $46.7 billion in January-July, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said at a Sept. 25 briefing in the Central Communications Service, reported the ministry’s press office.

Non-oil exports accounted for $14.2 billion, with copper and copper cathodes constituting 12.9% of the share, ferroalloys – 10.2%, and uranium – 9.4%. Exports of services grew 16.7% to $2.1 billion, Torebayev informed.

Kazakhstan mainly supplies products to China, the Netherlands, Russia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, witnessing a substantial increase in deliveries to the countries of Central Asia and the European Union.

Aiming to diversify the range of traded commodities and broaden export destinations, the ministry works on financial and non-financial assistance to exporters.

As such, the participation of over 100 companies in trade and economic missions in seven countries and an international exhibition in China has resulted in the signing of export contracts exceeding $500 million thus far.

Torebayev focused on the ongoing work to create five cross-border hubs for developing cross-border trade. These are the Central Asia international center of industrial cooperation in the Turkistan Region, the industrial trade and logistics complex in the Zhambyl Region, the Eurasia cross-border trade center in the West Kazakhstan Region, the Caspian container hub in the Mangystau Region, and the Khorgos Node cross-border hub in the Zhetysu Region.

Establishing new production facilities at the hubs and border countries, including those of the Caspian region, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Uzbekistan, will contribute to expanding export supplies.

Torebayev mentioned the creation of the Export Credit Agency, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to improve the export promotion ecosystem.