Kazakhstan’s Legendary Cyclist Alexander Vinokurov Wins Gold at IRONMAN World Championship 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s legendary cyclist and General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team Alexander Vinokurov won gold medal in the male 50-54 category at the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship 2023 in Nice on Sept. 10, reported the team’s press service.

Vinokurov completed a 140.6-mile (226.2 kilometers) quest that combined ocean swimming, cycling and running along a busy coastal track in 10 hours, nine minutes and 43 seconds.

Last month, Vinokurov became champion at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Gran Fondo World Championships in the 50-54 age category in Scotland.

Vinokurov spoke about the development of the Astana Qazaqstan Team in an exclusive interview with The Astana Times.