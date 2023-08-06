Kazakhstan’s Vinokurov Wins Gold at UCI Gran Fondo World Championship in UK

ASTANA – General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team and Olympic cycling medalist Alexandr Vinokurov won the gold medal at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Gran Fondo World Championships in the 50-54 age category Glasgow, Scotland, reported the team’s press service on Aug. 5.

Vinokurov completed the distance of 159 km in four hours five minutes and 22 seconds. Raul Patiño of Spain and Adrian Jach of Poland took the second and third places, respectively.

Overall 213 riders finished the race in the 50-54 age category.

Gran Fondo (Big Race) is a long-distance mass participation event for pro and amateur cyclists.