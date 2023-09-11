Kazakhstan’s Danilina and Finland’s Heliovaara Win 2023 US Open Mixed Doubles Final

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 11 September 2023

ASTANA – Kazakh tennis player Anna Danilina together with Finland’s Harri Heliovaara won their first Grand Slam title on Sept. 9 by defeating Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6:3, 6:4 in the US Open 2023 mixed doubles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Photo credit: Darren Carroll/USTA.

“I have no words. It was an amazing run. It has been a pleasure,” said Danilina.  

During the awards ceremony, Danilina also congratulated her opponents, expressed her gratitude to her partner Heliovaara, and thanked her fans, the tournament organizers, and her team for their support.

Kazakh tennis players had never won a Grand Slam tournament in mixed doubles.

Last year, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina became the first nation’s tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles tennis tournament. 


