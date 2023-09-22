Kazakhstan Welcomes 450,000 Foreign Tourists in Summer

ASTANA – According to the eQonaq information system, some 448,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan during the summer, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Sept. 21.

Almaty leads among the regions in the number of foreign guests with nearly 139,000 tourists, followed by Astana with some 68,000 visitors. The Almaty Region closes the top three with nearly 34,000 tourists.

The country’s western regions were also popular among international tourists. Over the three summer months, more than 28,000 foreigners arrived in the Mangystau Region, and around 25,000 tourists visited the Atyrau Region.

“Some 21,000 foreign tourists arrived in the Akmola Region, more than 14,000 – in the Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karagandy and North Kazakhstan Regions. The number of foreign guests arriving in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year has increased by 1.8 times. It is expected that by the end of this year, the country will welcome 1.4 million tourists from other countries,” said Moldir Abdualiyeva, the ministry’s official representative.