Kazakhstan, UNESCO Review Cooperation Prospects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov and Director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Almaty Cluster Office and UNESCO Representative to Kazakhstan Amir Piric discussed prospects for cooperation during a Sept. 7 meeting, reported the ministry’s press service.

According to Umarov, the cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNESCO has reached a new level in recent years. In this context, he expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay’s visit to Astana in June.

Umarov highlighted the importance of implementing joint projects with UNESCO, focusing on leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence and developing the creative industry. He also emphasized UNESCO’s contribution to developing projects aimed at enhancing the skills of teachers in a digital and inclusive environment, as well as conducting research on water security issues.

In turn, Piric spoke about the ongoing transformation of the UNESCO Almaty office into a Multisectoral Regional Office, incorporating new countries into it. The parties addressed the activities of the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Center as a category two under the auspices of UNESCO and questions related to the Pretashkent transboundary aquifer.

Piric expressed readiness to continue providing support in implementing new projects in education, science, and culture.