Kazakhstan Reviews Development of Cooperation with UK

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed the ongoing progress of cooperation with the United Kingdom (UK) at a Sept. 20 meeting with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu noted the potential for broadening mutual trade, totaling $1.8 billion last year.

As a significant trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, the UK has invested over $16 billion in the country’s economy. There are approximately 550 companies with British capital operating in the Kazakh market.

Cleverly reaffirmed his intention to enhance a comprehensive partnership with Astana and expressed his readiness to intensify contacts at all levels.