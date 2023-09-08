Kazakhstan Reaches FIDE World Women’s Team Championship 2023 Quarterfinals

ASTANA – Kazakhstan qualified for the knockout stage in the International Chess Federation World Women’s Team Championship (FIDE WWTC) 2023 with four wins, FIDE’s press service reported on Sept. 8.

On day one of the WWTC, Bibisara Assaubayeva and Meruert Kamalidenova outplayed their Egyptian opponents, while Xeniya Balabayeva and Alua Nurmanova ended their games in a draw, bringing Kazakhstan the first victory with a 3:1 score.

In the second round, Kazakhstan defeated India with a decisive win of Amina Kairbekova on the fourth board.

After beating France on the second day of the WWTC, Kazakhstan’s team scored their fourth victory against Ukraine.

The FIDE WWTC 2023 takes place from Sept. 5 to 12 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. It includes 12 teams of four players each (plus two reserves) divided into two pools of approximate strength.

Four teams will be eliminated at the pool stage, with the best eight teams advancing to a double-round knockout stage.

Chess players from Bulgaria, China, Egypt, FIDE Americas, France, Georgia, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, Poland, Ukraine, and the United States are participating in the competition.