Kazakhstan Ranks 49th in Happiness and Life Satisfaction 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has secured 49th place out of 165 countries in the 2022 Happiness and Life Satisfaction study, conducted by analysts from Our World in Data.

The study utilized the Cantril Ladder, a straightforward 0-to-10 point scale, which was applied across 165 countries. The research was led by Esteban Ortiz-Ospina, an economist and professor at Oxford University, and Max Roser, an analyst and the founder of Our World in Data.

Last year, people in Kazakhstan reported moderate life satisfaction, with an average score of 6.14. This is a slight decrease from 2021, when the level stood at 6.23— the highest score recorded since 2011, when it was 5.59.

According to the findings, citizens of Kazakhstan may not be as content as those in Europe or the United States, but they rate their life satisfaction higher than many other post-Soviet nations.

European countries such as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and the Netherlands, along with the Middle Eastern state of Israel, took the top spots, with residents scoring their life satisfaction between 7.4 and 7.81 points. Afghanistan ranked last, making it one of the least happy nations.