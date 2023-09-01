Kazakhstan Proposes New Cashback Mechanism for Tourists

ASTANA – The Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan announced a new proposal on August 31 for determining cashback amounts based on the length of a tourist’s stay as part of a package tour.

Under the proposed scheme, tourists would receive a 5% cashback on the total cost of the tour for a one-night stay, 10% for a two-day stay, 15% for three days, and a maximum of 20% for stays of four days or more.

The mechanism is designed to be applied to tours during the off-season, with the goal of supporting businesses, boosting local employment, and increasing room occupancy rates.

Nurtas Karipbayev, the acting chairperson of the Tourism Committee, said that introducing cashback for tours purchased through travel companies and marketplaces aims to stimulate domestic tourism in Kazakhstan.

“This is an effective global practice that enables tourists to reclaim up to 20% of their tour cost when vacationing within the country,” Karipbayev noted.

According to him, the initiative is expected to cultivate a culture of organized travel and make tourism within Kazakhstan more accessible.