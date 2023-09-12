Kazakhstan Plans to Launch Direct Flights from Aktau and Shymkent to Türkiye

By Staff Report in International on 12 September 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to open new air routes to Türkiye, including from the cities of Aktau and Shymkent, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said at a Sept. 11 meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reported Kazinform.

Photo credit: travelocity.com.

According to Nurtleu, the current frequency of flights has reached 93, including established routes between Astana-Ankara and Almaty-Ankara.

The minister emphasized that these initiatives strengthen the ties between the two countries.

“There is every reason to believe that our common goals include expanding the scope of political dialogue as well as trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye,” he said.


