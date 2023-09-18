Kazakhstan Participates in China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum

ASTANA – Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar took part in the opening ceremony of the China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum on Sept. 15 during his working visit to Lianyungang city at the invitation of the Chinese side, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Sklyar delivered President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address, which underlined the initiative’s importance amid serious geopolitical tension, considering transport’s crucial role in driving sustainable economic growth.

“This event endeavors for fresher ideas to develop and optimize global transport logistics, open new directions, and use modern technologies,” read the minister.

The forum was attended by Vice Premier of China’s State Council Ding Xuexiang, who held a bilateral meeting with Sklyar to discuss a wide range of trade, economic, transit, transport, and investment areas of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation.

Sklyar met with Jiangsu Province Governor Xu Kunlin and the heads of such large Chinese industrial, transport and logistics, metallurgical, and construction companies as CRRC Group, XCMG Group, Ace Group, China Xinxin Group, and China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co.

Sklyar also visited the Kazakh-Chinese logistics terminal in the port of Lianyungang, one of China’s major transport, logistics, and industrial centers.

According to Kazinform, the forum officially launched a website to provide China-Europe train information exchange, information integration, and comprehensive one-window services for Chinese and overseas customers.

The website will publish official news and statistics on China-Europe express freight services, guiding foreign trade enterprises and logistics platforms to carry out international trade and supply chain services.