Kazakhstan National Team to Participate in 19th Asian Games

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national team will take part in the 19th Asian Games from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

This will be the eighth time the national team will participate in the Asian Games since 1994. The event is held every four years.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 524 athletes, who will compete for 305 medals in 30 different sports, including boxing, judo, taekwondo, wrestling, athletics, archery, modern pentathlon, breaking, badminton, triathlon, tennis, and water sports.

Athletes will also represent Kazakhstan in three non-Olympic sports – wushu, martial arts, and intellectual board games.

Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev met with the team at the national Olympic training base in the Almaty Region to wish them good luck and noted that the games would serve as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics in eight sports: boxing, archery, modern pentathlon, swimming, tennis, field hockey, breaking and athletics.

According to the ministry, champions of the Asian Games will receive a cash reward of $10,000, while their coach will receive $5,000. Silver medalists will be awarded $5,000, and their coaches will receive $3,000, whereas the bronze medal winner will get $3,000, with their coaches receiving $2,000.

Over 15,000 athletes from 45 countries across the continent will compete for 481 sets of medals in 40 sports during the Asian Games.