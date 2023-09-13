Kazakhstan Hosts UN Military Observer Training For First Time  

ASTANA – Kazakhstan serves as a training base for the United Nations military observers for the first time, hosting pilot courses for Kazakh service members at the Peace Operations Center of the Defense Ministry in Almaty, reported the Jibek Joly TV channel on Sept. 12.

Course participants will study international legislation, including those regulating peacekeeping activities, the status and duties of officers, crisis management protocols, and the nature of interaction with local authorities, media, and opposing parties to the conflict. Previously, similar military training was held abroad.

“Three-week courses are held in three stages. First, basic United Nations (UN) training materials will offer a complete understanding of peacekeeping. The second week is dedicated to specialized materials that directly govern the work of UN military observers. During the last week, our participants will be able to apply acquired knowledge in practical activities,” said Aibar Aktureyev, the center’s instructor.

During the training, service members will improve their skills, including driving over rough terrain in all weather conditions. They will also learn how to detect improvised explosive devices and evacuate wounded personnel independently. Militaries can search for the optimal algorithm of actions in case of attack, ambush, or hostage-taking.

At the final stage of the course, they will perform a set of peacekeeping tasks of UN military observers to assess their ability to respond to non-standard situations. If the program is approved and the course is accredited, UN military observers at the international level will be trained at the Peace Operations Center in Almaty.