Kazakhstan Elected as Vice President of Joint Authorities for Rulemaking on Unmanned Aviation Systems

ASTANA – Director General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK), Catalin Radu, has been elected to the post of the vice chair of Joint Authorities for Rulemaking on Unmanned Systems (JARUS) for Asia and Australia during a plenary meeting held on Sept. 18-22 in Ottawa, reported the administration’s press service.

“JARUS members and representatives recognize the Asian region as one of the key regions in fostering unmanned aviation. The participants also noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of common principles and harmonization with international standards,” the report reads.

According to AAK, Kazakhstan’s new appointment will positively impact the advancement of legislation and the implementation of international standards in unmanned aviation.

JARUS unites civil aviation authorities worldwide to develop international principles in unmanned aviation. JARUS promotes cooperation between the member states and serves as a central body for sharing experiences and best practices in the regulation of unmanned aviation.

The participants agreed to hold the next JARUS plenary meeting in Astana in May 2024.