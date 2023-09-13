Kazakhstan Chess Federation Announces Rebranding, Launches Nationwide Tournament

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KCF) announced its major rebranding with an updated corporate identity, strategic concept, and a new logo reflecting the heritage of Kazakh culture, and launched the Chess Caravan national project, reported the federation’s press service on Sept. 11.

“We want to rethink the brand, fill it with new meanings, and make it more vibrant and memorable. Without a bright image, it is impossible to talk about any progress. Rebranding is not just a graphic change, but a reflection of Kazakh values, evolution, and desire for excellence,” said KCF President Timur Turlov.

According to the federation, the updated corporate identity harmoniously combines tradition and modernity, reflecting the cultural depth of the country and its openness to the future.

Koshkar muyiz (ram horns) ornaments symbolizes prosperity and abundance, intertwined with the image of a horse – a special figure in chess and a symbol of wisdom in Kazakh culture. The fusion of past and present underlines the federation’s desire to show Kazakhstan not only as a custodian of a rich historical heritage but as a progressive participant in the world community, using advanced technologies to develop chess.

“Rebranding implies not only visual images but also systemic changes in the work of the KCF, as well as future plans. Our federation is gradually implementing a wide range of measures. Among them is the development of a branch network. This is an essential task,” said Turlov.

The Chess Caravan national project will feature open blitz mini-tournaments in the country’s 20 cities and a grand final with a big prize on Nov. 10 in Turkistan. The Chess Caravan is a major project aimed at popularizing the sport of chess in all regions of Kazakhstan.