Kazakhstan Attracts $4 Billion in Tourism Industry in Three Years

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s tourism sector has witnessed a substantial inflow of investments from 2020 to 2022, reaching a staggering $4 billion, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Sept. 20.

The nation, known for its pristine natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, has made significant strides in bolstering its tourism industry, with last year alone witnessing investments reaching 513.3 billion tenge ($1 billion)

Over this period, more than 400 tourist facilities were commissioned, reflecting a concerted effort to transform the nation into a sought-after destination.

In a recent statement, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said the government is seeking to attract private investment to facilitate the growth of the domestic tourism sector. Over the past year, a comprehensive set of initiatives has been set in motion to encourage ventures to construct tourism facilities, advance ski resorts, and procure tourist buses.

“Furthermore, tour operators are provided with subsidies to attract foreign tourists, while domestic travelers benefit from subsidized airfares for children within the country. Importantly, considerable attention is being directed towards attracting foreign investors, facilitated through various incentives,” said Yerkinbayev.