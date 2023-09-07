Kazakhstan, Albania Agree to Strengthen Ties During Albanian President’s First Visit to Astana

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and his Albanian counterpart, Bajram Begaj, outlined high dynamics of political and economic cooperation and expressed a shared desire to contribute to peace, security and stability at the global and regional level in a Sept. 7 joint statement that was signed during Begaj’s first visit to Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

The presidents pledged to enhance relations between Kazakhstan and Albania, deepen cooperation in various areas, and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In their statement, Tokayev and Begaj underlined their unwavering commitment to international law and the basic principles of the United Nations Charter. In this regard, the sides highly appreciated the initiatives of Kazakhstan to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as the International Agency for Biological Safety in Almaty.

“The parties highly appreciated the reforms being carried out in both countries and measures for sustainable development of internal policy and social economy aimed at improving the well-being of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Albania,” reads the statement.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the implementation of large-scale projects like the development of Central Asia’s Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Both presidents emphasized their eagerness to enhance the transparency, stability, and predictability of investment policies in their countries. They pledged ongoing efforts to ensure a stable, open, and predictable business environment for investors, while supporting cooperative projects that ensure mutual benefits and protect the rights and interests of investors.

The two sides also expressed interest in launching direct flights between their countries and expanding the number of flights and destinations in the future.

According to the statement, Tokayev and Begaj welcomed the implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa exemption, signed in New York on Sept. 22 last year. They agreed to create more favorable conditions for tourists and expressed readiness to explore measures to expand legal and normative cooperation on migration issues.

“The presidents supported the cooperation between the regions of the two countries and welcomed the establishment of sister relations between the capitals and other cities, which will enhance the cooperative potential to strengthen the ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Albania,” according to the statement.

The document also confirmed the presidents’ intention to bolster cooperation in the cultural sphere and to hold joint events in the coming years.

Tokayev and Begaj expressed confidence that the agreements reached during their talks would provide a strong impetus for the development of bilateral relations, serving the interests of both nations. Additionally, Tokayev congratulated Albania on its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the years 2022-2023.

During meetings in both narrow and wide formats, the leaders addressed key aspects of the Kazakh-Albanian partnership, focusing on trade, economics, transport and logistics, investment, and humanitarian cooperation.

Tokayev thanked Begaj for accepting the invitation and visiting the capital of Kazakhstan for the first time.

“Albania is a very important partner for Kazakhstan in the Balkans. … There are many similarities between the two countries. We are both multi-ethnic and multi-religious countries with a predominantly Muslim population. It is necessary to develop our cooperation and contacts in major international organizations such as the UN, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” Tokayev said.

Begaj, in turn, highlighted significant opportunities for economic cooperation and expressed Albania’s interest in strengthening collaboration in sectors like mining, energy, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure development.

The Albanian President thanked Tokayev for his hospitality and extended an invitation for him to visit Albania.