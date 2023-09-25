Kazakh President Urges EAEU States to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries to enhance trade and economic cooperation during a Sept. 25 meeting with the heads of government of Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia, reported the Akorda press service.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the participants, Tokayev expressed gratitude for their support of Innoprom Kazakhstan 2023, an industrial exhibition taking place at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana on Sept. 25-27.

“Your participation in the exhibition undoubtedly gives it a special status and serves as another example of our close trade and economic cooperation. It is gratifying that the event is now turning into a sustainable business platform. During the exhibition, potential partners and investors were familiarized with the achievements of the industrial sector of our countries, unveiling new opportunities for implementing mutually beneficial projects,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, the increase in the number of joint ventures and large projects in industry, energy, mechanical engineering and agriculture, among other sectors of the economy, leads to the steady growth of foreign trade volumes of the EAEU member countries, which reached 13% in January-June.

Tokayev added that the EAEU states have huge reserves to significantly strengthen cooperation, emphasizing that the participating countries should use every opportunity to enhance their collaborative efforts.

Tokayev stressed that the effectiveness of trade and economic cooperation is closely related to unlocking transit and transport potential.

Transport capabilities should be consistently developed, Tokayev said, highlighting the possibilities of the North-South transit corridor, which offers access to Iran, the Persian Gulf and India, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, and the Western Europe-Western China route. The President also mentioned the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

During the meeting, Tokayev also focused on developing industrial cooperation between the participating countries.